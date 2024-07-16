You may have noticed Walmart associates often sport different color badges, with some yellow, and some blue, but with no real discernable difference in rank. A viral TikTok has revealed what’s going on.

A Walmart employee decided it was time to clear the air on what was going on with the store’s badge policy.

TikTok user @candy.cream4 started the video by pointing at a yellow badge from the store with the name ‘Gavin’ written on it. “So, this badge right here is age 16 to 18 years old, OK? That means a minor,” she revealed.

Then, she pointed to a blue badge with the name ‘Melissa’ written on it. “This badge is over 18, OK? Adult,” she explained to viewers.

“So, for all you people who want to be giving people a hard time or flirting with them, just remember though that you’re flirting with a minor. This color is minor. This color is an adult,” she emphasized, switching between both badges.

People were surprised to discover the real meaning behind the badges, with one commenting: “I had no idea they had different colors. When I was working for Walmart, over 10 years ago, everyone had the same badge.”

“I love you. Thank you for my education,” another wrote, grateful for the information.

“I work at Walmart and I didn’t know this! Lol,” one admitted.

It turns out that Walmart does make this information readily available to customers. In a 2021 post, they wrote “Did you know that a yellow name badge means our associate is a minor? We hire associates as young as 16 years old and provide free online bachelor’s degrees.”

