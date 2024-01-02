Subway customer demands refund after eating fingernail in sandwich

A Subway worker was baffled when a customer asked for a refund after allegedly eating a fingernail in her sandwich.

Subway has come under fire for its food as of late, most recently facing scrutiny due to the freshness of its ingredients. Nevertheless, Subway employees have defended the restaurant, saying those who order “literally make their sandwiches.”

The sandwich shop has frequently changed up its menu over the years, with interesting creations such as footlong chocolate chip cookies and Footlong Sidekicks.

However, fingernails have never been an available option – but one customer still supposedly found one in her sandwich.

Subway customer shockingly eats acrylic nail in sandwich

TikTok user and Subway worker kiarah.paige recounted a shocking FaceTime call with her manager. In the conversation, Kiarah explained how a woman had complained about finding a fake, supposedly acrylic, nail in her sandwich.

She had offered to make the customer’s order again or give her a refund. However, the woman had already eaten the sandwich with the alleged fake nail.

“She then proceeds to tell me she started choking on the fingernail and then her sister had to give her the Heimlich,” Kiarah told the manager.

In addition to a fingernail, the customer claimed she had also discovered jalapeño stems in her sandwich. Kiarah had later attributed that discovery to a manufacturer issue.

The Subway manager had blamed the fake nail on someone named “Catherine,” and planned to reach out on whether they had “lost a nail today.”

In response, viewers were shocked to learn why the woman still ate the sub even after finding a fake nail inside of it.

“How do you even swallow a whole fake nail, lady? I can’t even swallow large pills without gagging,” one person wrote in the comments.

“The things that people do for a refund with no product to bring back,” another user remarked.

