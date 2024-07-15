Starbucks has unveiled an all-new drinkware line with a quirky twist for the summer season, but it won’t be easy to get.

Starbucks is known for its extensive cup collections. In April, it abandoned the ever-popular ‘Been There’ mug series, to reveal a brand new mug collection featuring some of the most notable cities in the US.

Back in February, they released a ‘Feline In Love’ cat-themed collection filled with pink and red, perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Article continues after ad

Now, they’ve brought out a new summer collection, and it’s all covered in alpacas. The new range contains everything from mugs to cups, to coffee flasks, and they’re all covered in cute alpaca cartoons with a soft, pastel palette.

The trouble is, if you want to get your hands on the new release, you’ll need to hop on a plane, as it’s only available in China.

Article continues after ad

The range was released on July 9 and is currently available nationwide in all Chinese Starbucks locations. The good news, however, is that some are already being sold on eBay, so you might be able to get your hands on one, provided you don’t mind paying a little extra for postage.

Article continues after ad

Starbucks isn’t the only chain releasing merchandise this summer. Chick-fil-A announced they are bringing out several creative merch products, including a giant pool inflatable shaped like their classic waffle fries, along with a beach towel shaped like a giant chicken sandwich.

The new summer collection was released on July 1 and is available while supplies last.