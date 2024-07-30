Starbucks reveals limited-edition Disney candy corn cup and fans are in love

Starbucks are known for their creative cup releases, with some of the most exciting arriving during fall time. But this year, the Halloween cups are getting here early.

The cups at Starbucks are nothing short of iconic. In April, they abandoned the ever-popular ‘Been There’ mug series, to reveal a brand new mug collection featuring some of the most prominent cities in the US which proved to be a success among customers.

In February, we saw a Valentine’s themed ‘Feline in Love,’ range, with cute kittens embellished on a red and pink cup series.

This summer, they released an ‘Alpaca Paradise’ collection, containing everything from mugs to cups, to coffee flasks, all covered in cute alpaca cartoons on a pastel background.

Disney Store The new cold cup looks just like candy corn

But perhaps the most exciting Starbucks cup releases arrive during fall time, with bright orange hues that are perfect for containing your Pumpkin Spiced beverages.

This year, however, Starbucks are releasing one fall-time cup early, and it features everyone’s favorite cartoon mouse. The new Starbucks X Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Cup includes a candy corn-colored background of orange, yellow, and white, and has an image of a pumpkin-themed Mickey Mouse on the front.

After an image of the new cup was released on social media, people couldn’t wait to grab it, saying that they “needed it” and that they loved the design.

“This is so cute,” one user wrote, while another wanted details on when the cup was being released.

The new cup had people feeling festive, anticipating the new food and drink lineup from the brand: “I neeeeed the fall menu,” they proclaimed.

Some, however, weren’t so impressed, writing: “Nahh why Mickey Mouse? We need real Halloween.”

There’s no word yet on when the in-store Halloween cups will arrive at Starbucks, but in 2023 they were released during September, and so might follow a similar timeframe this year.

If you want to get your hands on the Starbucks X Mickey Mouse collab, it’s currently available online via the Disney Store and is priced at $49.99.