Starbucks releases Merry Mint White Mocha just in time for Christmas 

Fans of Starbucks will be pleased to find that the brand are releasing their Merry Mint White Mocha, but only for a limited time.

When Starbucks released their Christmas lineup in November, little did customers know that the brand was planning an extra special release in December.

However, the brand has just announced that they’ll be releasing a Merry Mint White Mocha, just in time for the holiday season.

The drink is a shake up of the chain’s Iced White Chocolate Mocha beverage, which includes white chocolate mocha sauce and milk combined with shots of Starbucks’ espresso roast, plus a topping of whipped cream.

However, the whipped cream has been scrapped this time, and topped with a Peppermint Foam instead.

People torn over Starbucks’ Merry Mint White Mocha

After Starbucks announced the arrival of their new beverage on Instagram, people were quick to comment their divisive opinions on the drink.

Many loved the new beverage, stating: “So good… had it this morning with extra foam and extra chocolate curls.”

However, the majority of the comments suggested that the beverage was a rip off, and not even a new product at all.

“So you’re rebranding the peppermint white mocha because you added foam to the top. Tell me you’re scrambling to stay relevant without telling me.”

“Wait. How is it different from a white chocolate peppermint mocha?” another asked.

A Starbucks worker responded to the woman’s query: “hey Hun! Fellow barista here! There isn’t a difference lol it’s just a peppermint white mocha w peppermint chocolate cold foam.”

Starbucks also confirmed via Instagram comment that the Merry Mint White Mocha is included in its half-price Thursday deal.

Throughout the course of December, Starbucks Rewards program members can get 50% off the price of one drink from the menu.

The Merry Mint White Mocha will be in stores until December 22.