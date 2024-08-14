Starbucks release Sunshine Pineapple Frappuccino filled with ‘sea salt jelly’

Starbucks are releasing a new beverage that encapsulates the summer season, and it includes one ingredient that might surprise you.

When we imagine the flavors of summertime, we often think of refreshing fruits and luxurious salads, not often do we visualize the taste of sea salt in our mouth.

Starbucks, however, are changing this, as they’ve released a new Frappuccino that’s inspired by the blue sea, sandy beaches, and white clouds.

Officially called the Sunshine Pineapple Frappuccino, it’s topped with whipped cream, and contains something called ‘sea salt jelly,’ at its base.

Sora News 24 It turns out the new beverage isn’t so easy to get

Starbucks claim that the sea salt jelly base has a jellyish texture and slightly salty taste to compliment the fruity flavor of pineapple.

Unfortunately, if you want to try the new drink, you might need to hop on a flight, as it’s currently only being sold in Japan.

Initially released on August 7, the beverage will remain on menus until September 3, when the falltime menu items will start making an appearance.

If you’re an American customer, however, don’t fret, as there are plenty of upcoming releases to look forward to.

The new cup lineup at Starbucks US has just been leaked, and it contains a host of new items to get your hands on.

But perhaps the most exciting thing about the upcoming release is the return of the fan-favorite ‘slime drip cup.’ Starbucks fans went crazy for the green variety that was brought out last year, and this year, they’re making all of our dreams come true by releasing a shiny black variety.

In addition to this, the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte is also set to make a return, and it might be sooner than you think.