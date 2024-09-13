Starbucks is releasing a Sweet Potato flavored coffee in Japan and US customers are jealous

Starbucks has released a seasonal beverage that’s perfect for Autumn, but customers might struggle to find the drink as it is exclusive to Japan.

When we think of fall time, we often picture ourselves cozying up with a warm cup of Pumpkin Spiced Latte from Starbucks, the most iconic beverage of the season. But as the years roll by, Starbucks have introduced more and more variations of this classic drink. This year, they unveiled an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

They’ve also returned the ‘Apple Crisp’ flavored coffees, including the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato which have proven successful in previous years.

But now, in an international release, Starbucks have brought out a drink officially called a ‘Sweet Potato Frappuccino’ in honor of the season’s arrival. This new beverage is exclusive to Japan and combines yaki-imo (sweet potato) with a sweet, thick caramel sauce. It’s then mixed with hints of vanilla to mimic the taste of a canelé, which is a traditional French dessert pastry.

Starbucks The Sweet Potato Frappuccino is a classic menu item at Starbucks Japan

It’s topped with salty-sweet sugar-coated sweet potato chips to give the drink the perfect finish. It’s priced from 530-671 yen, which translates to $3.67-$4.64, and will grace menus from September 4 to October 31.

What many customers may not realize is that although this beverage is a novelty to American Starbucks customers, it’s actually been on Japanese fall menus for the past three years. A video went viral back 2020, and it caused a ton of envy among US consumers.

“I would love to try that in America! Sounds better than some of these other crazy sweet drinks,” one wrote, clearly intrigued.

“I’m going to need a recipe so I can remake it in the US. I wish sweet potatoes were more common flavoring here,” another concurred.

One lucky customer had actually managed to try it, writing: “I LOOVVEEE the sweet potato drink! it actually tastes like fall lol.”

If you’re feeling envious of Japanese Starbucks customers, don’t worry, because there’s plenty to look forward to this season. As well as releasing the new drinks menu, Starbucks has also brought out a brand new line of Halloween cups, including the legendary slime drip cup.