Starbucks & Hello Kitty collab is here but its not easy to get

Hello Kitty is celebrating her 50th birthday in 2024, and to commemorate this event, Sanrio has collaborated with Starbucks to create an adorable Hello Kitty x Starbucks 2024 line of merchandise and apple-flavored drinks.

Expect to see lots of food items, drinks, and cups, all topped with the iconic red bow.

If the McDonald’s x Hello Kitty collab is anything to go by, this Starbucks line is sure to be a major hit, but it may not be as easy to get your hands on.

Hello Kitty x Starbucks merchandise items

The merchandise line includes seven cups, as well as some adorable phone charms, an apron, and even a Hello Kitty plushie wearing her very own Starbucks apron.

Starbucks Hello Kitty x Starbucks collab merch.

The full collection includes:

Two hot drinks containers in cream with dark green accents. Both drink containers have photos of Hello Kitty on them with the slogan, “Together in fun forever.”

in cream with dark green accents. Both drink containers have photos of Hello Kitty on them with the slogan, “Together in fun forever.” A Hello Kitty insulated water bottle in the cream and green colorway with smaller illustrations of Hello Kitty and apples all over the cup.

in the cream and green colorway with smaller illustrations of Hello Kitty and apples all over the cup. A Hello Kitty sippy cup with straw . The straw even comes with an adorable pink bow on it.

. The straw even comes with an adorable pink bow on it. A Hello Kitty ceramic mug in the shape of her face with a dark green handle.

in the shape of her face with a dark green handle. Four different Hello Kitty phone charms , including one of a tiny Starbucks cup.

, including one of a tiny Starbucks cup. Hello Kitty phone lanyard to keep your device safe.

to keep your device safe. Hello Kitty apron in a cream color with dark green piping and commemorative Hello Kitty x Starbucks logo.

in a cream color with dark green piping and commemorative Hello Kitty x Starbucks logo. Hello Kitty plushie dressed up as a barista in her very own green apron.

Blind box enthusiasts will be glad to know that there will also be mystery boxes as part of this range, with mini Starbucks-inspired figurines of Hello Kitty and her teddy bear friend, Tiny Chum.

The best part is that these mini figures also double up as cup clips that you can use to decorate your drinkware for maximum kawaii factor.

Prices for these items range between $24 and $50 and will be available in select locations while stocks last.

Hello Kitty x Starbucks drinks and food

It wouldn’t be a Starbucks release without some aesthetically pleasing and delicious food and drink releases. The new range is called Apple Delights, and includes:

Starbucks Edible pink bows? Yes please.

Mama’s Apple Pie : An apple pie cream Frappuccino. The chunky apple sauce base tastes like freshly baked apple pie and is layered with creamy milk and cream frappuccino syrup, and of course, topped with whipped cream.

: An apple pie cream Frappuccino. The chunky apple sauce base tastes like freshly baked apple pie and is layered with creamy milk and cream frappuccino syrup, and of course, topped with whipped cream. Red Apple Frozen Tea: The Red Apple Frozen Tea pays homage to Hello Kitty’s signature red bow with its vibrant coloring of a fresh, ripe apple. This drink contains Oolong Tea with sweet apple sauce and chunky bits, all blended with ice.

The Red Apple Frozen Tea pays homage to Hello Kitty’s signature red bow with its vibrant coloring of a fresh, ripe apple. This drink contains Oolong Tea with sweet apple sauce and chunky bits, all blended with ice. There will also be an apple-inspired cheesecake, as well as an apple sponge cake, all topped with an edible pink bow.

How to get the Starbucks x Hello Kitty collab

If you’re a Hello Kitty fan who happens to live in the US, the sad news is that this collab is currently only being rolled out in Asia, namely, Singapore and The Philippines.

The collab will drop on September 10, and customers who purchase anything in-store on that day will also receive a free sticker sheet.

However, it could still be worth holding out hope, as the McDonald’s and Hello Kitty collab was first introduced in Asia and then made its way to the US, so only time will tell.

In the meantime, why not get excited about the Starbucks Halloween collection that was leaked and includes an iconic ‘slime drip’ cup?

