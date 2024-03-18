Starbucks employee shocked after receiving apology note from rude customer

A Starbucks barista revealed a note she says she received from a customer who had been rude to her, fully apologizing for his behavior.

“Today a miracle happened,” they wrote on the top of the post, before going on to explain exactly what went down.

“Yesterday I was training two new partners. it was bogo, and there were only two people on the floor. I already knew they were busy, but didn’t realize how bad it got until I looked up from training and I saw the drive-thru time was ridiculously high. I told the green beans to practice while I helped get drinks out the window.

“Each car was really understanding, but one guy scoffed when I apologized about the long wait and drove off. Honestly I’m a 282 so it just kinda rolled off and I moved on,” she said. 282 pertains to the Starbucks’ employee company numbers. The lower the number, the higher level of seniority the barista holds.

After this, the customer in question apparently drove back to Starbucks and handed her a note which read: “Please accept my heartfelt apology for my boorish behavior yesterday. I was in a bad mood and impatient and in a hurry. None of that was your fault.

“You were working hard, and I made your job harder… luckily my girlfriend was there to tell me I was being a jerk and called me out on it. We both work in customer service.”

According to the note, the customer in question also gave her a gift card as a means of apologizing.

Starbucks customer’s note warms hearts

After the letter was shared on Reddit, people were touched by the heartwarming note left by the customer.

“I would honestly cry after years of customer service I’ve never gotten anything like this,” one responded.

“If only more people could be understanding of their behavior… this would make me sob uncontrollably after years at this job,” another said.

“That’s pretty admirable. We all have bad days and most of us have acted in ways we’re not proud of. Good on him for recognizing his misstep and righting his wrong,” one said, commending the customer’s actions.

