Starbucks customers losing it after barista reveals new Refresha flavor

A barista went viral after she posted a video of herself preparing a new Refresha drink that was set to drop at Starbucks, and people couldn’t wait to find out what flavor it was.

TikToker Fiorella is a Starbucks employee who regularly posts content about working at the chain. In her latest video, she urged customers to guess the flavor of an upcoming Refresha drink.

“We have a new flavor that’s coming out, and (I want you to) guess the flavor based on the color of the juice. I’m making sure to cover the name,” she said, before pouring it into a clear shaker.

She brought the shaker in front of the camera after she was done, and gave people a chance to make up their minds on the mystery beverage.

After this, she continued making the drink, adding in lemonade and some fruit that she said she’d “chopped up” so that people couldn’t see what it was.

When the video was posted, people were losing it trying to come up with different guesses as to what it could be.

“I will forever wish it’ll be the Very Berry Hibiscus,” one said.

“I’m dying for them to bring back the Valencia orange,” another chimed in, followed by a series of crying emojis.

There was one guess, however, that prove to be pretty unanimous among commenters:

“IF THAT’S NOT THE COOL LIME REFRESHER I DON’T WANT IT.”

“I need the answer to this to be the Cool Lime Refresha,” another concurred.

It turns out that those who guessed Cool Lime were, indeed, correct. Starbucks Canada officially revealed the news on August 13. That’s right, Canadian customers will be able to grab the new beverage in stores nationwide across the country.

If you’re an American Starbucks lover, however, don’t worry, as there’s plenty to look forward to. Just this month in August, the chain’s new falltime cups were leaked, and the beloved Halloween drip cup is back.