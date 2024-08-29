Starbucks crowns customer a “bathroom superuser” for frequent toilet use

A Starbucks customer revealed in a now-viral TikTok that the coffee chain called her out for being a “bathroom superuser” and subsequently locked her account.

Starbucks frequenter Brittany revealed in a new TikTok that she was locked out of her Starbucks app and consequently lost all 300 of her stars after the chain called her out for overusing the bathroom facilities.

The video, which has amassed over 1.3 million views, included a screenshot of the in-app message she received from Starbucks notifying her that her account had been locked due to “reported bathroom infractions.”

“You have been reported as a Bathroom Superuser,” the statement reads. “This occurs after five reported bathroom infractions. Please be advised that toilets should be used for no more than 90 aggregate minutes per visit.”

After sharing a screenshot of Starbucks’s message, Brittany defended her actions. “I almost pooped my pants,” she began.

“I literally had to poop like four or five different times…I didn’t even know this was a thing. I literally was about to poop my pants, and I needed to go to the bathroom. Has this happened to anybody else? Because this is absolutely insane.”

And while her Starbucks account was only suspended for 48 hours, Brittany was visibly frustrated after revealing she had been stripped of all the 300 stars she had earned.

As part of the Starbucks rewards system, each coffee purchase earns you one star, and when you accumulate nine, your next coffee is free. This rewards program also offers unique discounts and special offers. At the time of writing, Britanny has not revealed whether or not her stars have been reinstated to her account.

The TikTok video’s comments section has been flooded with users who are equally confused by the message from the popular coffee chain.

“Starbucks barista here: this does not exist,” wrote one user, while another added, “You couldn’t pay me to admit that they did this to me.”