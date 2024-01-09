Starbucks barista reveals she won’t bring Stanley cup to work in fear of it being stolen

A Starbucks barista on Reddit revealed that she was too paranoid to bring her Stanley cup to work, after coworkers were accused of stealing them.

The coveted pink Stanley cups have undoubtedly been the main viral trend of January. Officially called the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler, people have been clamoring to stores to get their hands on one.

People have even been camping outside of Target, the retailer selling these prized items, in the early hours of the morning, only to find themselves disappointed by the sheer demand.

This has led to a whole host of different incidents, one of which saw a man jump a counter to secure one of the exclusive Stanley cups. After struggling with security and other customers in a physical scuffle, the man walked out of the store with a cup alongside a young person who left with him.

It’s no wonder that people are feeling on edge, and one woman revealed that she didn’t even feel safe enough to bring her Stanley cup to work.

Employee too afraid to bring Stanley cup to work

In a Reddit thread, one employee revealed that they’d managed to secure one of the coveted Stanley cups, but at what cost?

They’d not been able to enjoy using it away from home, as they feared that their coworkers might steal it. It appears that they had reason to feel uneasy, as it’s alleged that people have had their Stanley cups stolen in the workplace.

Comforting another user that hadn’t managed to secure one of the cups, she writes:

“Honestly, you should be glad you didn’t get one. My Stanley (not even a special edition one, I just bought it cause I wanted a nice looking reusable cup) makes me feel paranoid. People try to take my coworkers Stanley’s all the time. My friend works in a different state at Target and she said multiple employees there have gotten theirs stolen too.”

Police have issued a warning to Stanley fanatics, saying they should be aware of online scammers selling fake Stanleys for a cheaper price.