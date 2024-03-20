Starbucks barista leaves epic surprise for customers to find in morning

A Starbucks employee created a surprise and left it on the countertop for fellow baristas and guests to find the following day, and it really got people talking.

In a Reddit post that’s gone viral, a Starbucks barista went to some lengths to make the morning shift more interesting for her fellow baristas.

“Left a surprise for our openers tomorrow,” the title of the thread reads.

In the image, we can she she’s decorated three cups like people, one wearing a pair of glasses, with metal tongs as feet. There’s a note attached to him that reads “Yes, I’m waiting for a grande chai with no foam, no water, no chai, extra hot for Dave.”

There’s also a female cup, complete with pouty lips, and a smaller cup, that’s holding some packets of sugar in his head, and demanding a cake pop.

After the picture was posted on the platform, people were delighted by the surprise the barista had left on the countertop, writing: “You guys sound like epic coworkers lol! I love working with people who can work hard and have fun!”

“They should get a kick out of that!” another wrote, predicting her co-workers reaction when they found it the next morning.

“Oh gosh I just noticed the siren logo is the baby’s binky! I thought the little circle above was the child’s tiny mouth but maybe it’s actually a nose? Either way, walking into work to see this would make me giggle!” another said, delighted by the woman’s drawings.