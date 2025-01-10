Sprite reportedly launching Arnold Palmer style tea that went viral on TikTok

Sprite is reportedly launching an Arnold Palmer-style drink after a variation of it went viral across social media.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has been the home of quite a few viral trends that involve taking user’s favorite drinks to create something new.

Two of the most recent viral concoctions are based on Coke, with one instructing the user to line a glass with marshmallow fluff and another mixing the soda with a protein shake of your choice.

Article continues after ad

Back in 2023, however, TikTok went wild with videos showing users mixing Lipton Iced Tea into glasses full of Sprite, creating an Arnold Palmer-style drink with the similar lemonade and iced tea tastes.

The company behind the majorly popular lemon-lime soda must have seen that trend, as the company is reportedly bringing it to stores in a new “Sprite + Tea” variant.

Sprite is launching new drink variant with tea included

In early January, food-focused Instagrammer candyhunting posted a picture of the drinks bottle and can design.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The flavor is “a refreshing blend of Sprite’s iconic lemon-lime taste and crisp iced tea flavors’,” they said, before revealing that it will be available in Spring 2025.

The drink will release in both regular and zero sugar variants as well, so those watching their diet will be able to enjoy the new flavor.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about the release, with many excited for the flavor collab to finally happen.

Article continues after ad

“Finally they come together because I’ve been mixing them at restaurants since forever,” one user said.

Another said: “I’d like to try the Zero Sugar version of that. It’d be like a Fizzy Arnold Palmer.”

“Seems they were cashing in the TikTok trend. What next? McDonald’s having Cotton Candy Sprite on the menu?!” commented a third.

This isn’t the first new drink flavor that Sprite released over the last year. Back in May 2024, it re-released the Aruba Jam Sprite Remix, but only made it available at Wendy’s fast food restaurants.

Article continues after ad