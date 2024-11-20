Sports fans outraged at $653 receipt for pizza and wings at college football game

A $653 receipt for stadium food has gone viral, leaving sports fans across the net outraged by the high concession prices.

Concessions at sporting events are known to charge high prices for their menu items. From $8 hot dogs to $11 beers, the numbers continue to increase for even heartier meals like pizza, wings, or a chicken tender and french fry plate.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is no different. On November 16, college football team San Diego State played the UNLV Rebels at their home stadium in Nevada.

During the game, a group of sports fans ordered pizza and chicken tenders while sitting in their VIP box. Afterwards, a friend of those who’d attended tweeted the receipt for their meal, detailing the $653 price for just two items.

“Friend of mine had a VIP box for yesterday’s UNLV game. Ordered a pizza and wings. Never realized what it was going to cost for this slop…. $653…. They treat the luxury suite guests like they are in a club with bottle service,” Bill Krackombeger said on X.

While the receipt stated that the group purchased one pizza for $300, the price covered two pizzas — one cheese and one pepperoni with six slices each.

They also purchased chicken tenders worth $190. Though the price of the two menu items only reached $490, there was an additional 23% $112 administrative fee.

All together, the buyer spent $653 before adding a gratuity. After the receipt total went viral, netizens were outraged by the price of food in a luxury suite.

“Now that should be illegal. What the hell is anyone doing charging that much for tendies and pizza that looks less appetizing than the stuff you find in the frozen foods section at the grocery store,” one wrote on X.

“That’s stealing in broad daylight. I’d write the University a serious letter,” said another.

“I would refuse to pay that,” quipped a third.

Earlier this year another hefty price for concession food also went viral. A woman who went to a Vancouver Canucks hockey game was baffled when she spent $10 for an order of fries that consisted of a small portion.