Sonic unveils new ‘Sonic Smasher’ and it’s their biggest burger yet

Sonic, America’s Drive-In, has launched an all-new, premium hamburger, and this addition to their menu is sure to satisfy your hunger cravings as the Sonic Smasher comes with double smashed patties.

Sonic claims that their Sonic Smasher will quickly become ‘your new favorite cheeseburger’ and that it provides an elevated burger experience, perfectly balancing the textures and flavors of a sit-down restaurant cheeseburger, all at a fraction of the cost.

Sonic’s new burger launches on Monday, July 29, and will be a permanent feature of their classic fast food drive-thru menu.

Hand-prepared and smashed to order, the Sonic Smasher features two angus patties,

seasoned and seared, creating a crispy edge and juicy center that’s more premium than their regular hamburger patties.

These patties are layered with two slices of melty American cheese, a creamy, tangy, signature

Smasher sauce, crinkle-cut pickles, and diced onions, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun.

Sonic The Sonic Smasher and Groovy Fries are an elite combo.

If you want to pair the burger with some sides too, why not opt for Sonic’s recently launched Groovy Fries that come with a special Groovy Sauce?

The Sonic Smasher is priced at $6.49, and those with an even bigger appetite can order the new Sonic Triple Smasher that’s priced starting at $7.49.

If you don’t want to spend over $5 the next time you’re craving fast food, Sonic also launched their ‘FUN.99 Menu’ that features a variety of snack, dessert, and entrée items for just $1.99 each. This menu was launched in a bid to win back customers amid the current fast food inflation rates.

That’s not all Sonic can give customers by way of deals though, Sonic App users can enjoy half-price drinks and slushes any time they order in the app, as well as half-price classic Sonic Cheeseburgers

on Tuesday nights.