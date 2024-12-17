Sonic the Hedgehog 3 spin dashes into McDonald’s Happy Meals with 8 collectible toys

In celebration of the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, McDonald’s unveiled their Sonic Movie Happy Meal, available now.

On Tuesday, December 17, McDonald’s tweeted about the release of their Sonic Movie Happy Meal. The meal has been teased for several weeks, leading many customers to anticipate its arrival.

The Sonic Movie Happy Meal comes with the option of either a Hamburger or Chicken McNuggets with a side and a drink, but like all Happy Meals, the selling point is the collectible toys it comes with.

Each Sonic Movie-themed meal comes with one toy, but there are eight to collect in total. Those included are Sonic Blue Roller, Tails Yellow Roller, Knuckles Red Roller, Shadow Red Roller, Shadow Orange Roller, Sonic Yellow Roller, Knuckles White Roller, and Tails Blue Roller.

McDonald’s Sonic Movie Happy Meal comes in two designs

The toys also come with a variety of stickers to decorate the toy with as well as a round roller to attach to the figure.

Not only that but the box that the Happy Meal comes in features designs of either Sonic or Shadow.

What’s more, McDonald’s customers can also download and print Sonic-themed coloring and activity sheets from a McDonald’s-based website. In doing so, customers can enjoy word puzzles, mazes, and photos of their favorite Sonic characters.

McDonald’s just also recently released their Squid Game Meal in Australia. It even features a $100k prize for a Dalgona Candy challenge that customers can participate in. The meal is in celebration of Season 2 of Squid Game coming to Netflix on December 26. It will be available until January 7 at participating locations.