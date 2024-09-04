Sonic launches spooky new shake just in time for Halloween

Spooky season is nearly upon us, and that means pumpkin spiced everything in fast food stores across the country – except at Sonic which has created something new.

If you’re not so big on PSLs, Sonic is launching a brand new Witches’ Brew Slush Float that will send shivers down your spine (in a good way).

The new drink is set to launch on September 30, according to information leaked by a Sonic employee to a popular food blogger.

Article continues after ad

The new drink is a Frankenstein monster mashup of slush, boba tea, and milkshake; and with its bright green color, it’ll certainly give your Instagram a Halloween aesthetic, but what’s in it?

The drink features a green apple flavor slush accompanied by salted caramel popping boba, the drink is then topped off with some creamy soft-serve for good measure.

With the flavor notes here, it’s likely that this drink will bring you right back to the candy apple-filled Halloweens of your childhood.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sonic has not yet announced how long the drink will be around, but with the spooky theme in mind, we can expect to see it in stores until at least October 31.

This drink was leaked by food blogger Markie Devo on Instagram, and fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new treat.

“Yay something not pumpkin spice!” One person mentioned, clearly thankful for the outside-of-the-box thinking from Sonic.

Another user compared this drink to the popular slush float that was released for the solar eclipse, “Omg the solar eclipse purple one a while back was so f***ing good!”

Article continues after ad

However, some people weren’t sure about one ingredient in the witches’ brew: “It was almost perfect. I don’t know, the boba flavor throws me off.”

“Interesting, not sure if it’s good interesting or bad interesting.” another noted.

This isn’t the only spooky release that has got us wondering if it’s a trick or a treat; Dairy Queen has also launched their range of Fall blizzards, and you can even get one for free.

Article continues after ad