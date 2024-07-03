Sonic finally releases $1.99 menu that’s full of value

Sonic is releasing a brand new menu that allows you to get some new items, as well as returning classics, for cheap.

Throughout 2024, we’ve seen major fast food brands such as McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Popeyes responding to the exponential rise in dining out costs by releasing value meal deals.

Sonic is now joining the lineup, but instead of simply releasing a value meal, it’s releasing an entire value menu. The new menu features customer favorites, as well as a brand new one, and also involves the chain’s 12 shake flavors.

The $1.99 items joining the lineup are:

Chili Cheese Coney

Small Tots

Quarter Pound Doube Cheeseburger

Small Shake (any flavor 16oz)

Queso Wraps (new)

Sonic There are several items to choose from.

The new wraps have just made their way to menus, and come in two different flavors, including:

Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap: Crispy all-white meat tender, crisp bacon, melty cheddar cheese, creamy ranch, and white queso, wrapped up in a flour tortilla.

Crispy all-white meat tender, crisp bacon, melty cheddar cheese, creamy ranch, and white queso, wrapped up in a flour tortilla. Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap: Crispy all-white meat tender, Southwest sauce, crunchy tortilla strips, melted cheddar cheese, white queso, wrapped inside a soft flour tortilla.

What separates the Sonic release from other value offerings is that the $1.99 menu is set to become a permanent fixture at the chain, and won’t be removed after a certain timeframe.

“Now more than ever, consumers are focused on affordable food options, but they shouldn’t have to settle for the same old, tired discounts or boring meals. Many restaurant brands are touting value meals and discounts, and you see a lot of recycled ideas with limited options.

“At SONIC, we wanted to do something different – something fun – so we focused on variety, which is why we’re introducing the new $1.99 Menu, or what we like to call the FUN.99 Menu,” said Ryan Dickerson, Chief Marketing Officer of SONIC.

The new Sonic menu is currently available for purchase nationwide across the US.

Sonic has also just released its official summer menu, which features a total of six new drinks to try.