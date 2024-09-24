Soda lovers convinced Oreo Coke Zero tastes just like Vanilla Coke

Coca-Cola’s limited-time collab with Oreo has soda lovers comparing the new beverage’s taste to an old fan-favorite.

Oreo teamed up with Coke to release two crossover products in the form of Coke-flavored Oreos and Oreo-flavored Coke, and the result has been a smash hit.

We at Dexerto praised the beverage for accomplishing the “impossible task” of creating a dessert drink while remaining refreshing.

Fans across the internet have fallen in love with Oreo Coke Zero, too. However, they can’t help but think it tastes a little too much like Vanilla Coke.

On Reddit, one user posted a Scooby-Doo meme with Fred removing a “mask” off Oreo Coke to reveal a can of Vanilla underneath. “My experience with Oreo Coke,” they captioned the photo.

“Finally bought some today. Initially taste like Vanilla Coke but has that Oreo aftertaste,” a user replied.

“It’s a richer, heavier, creamier Vanilla Coke,” another chimed in.

The conversation was largely similar on X, where users shared photos and videos of themselves trying the newest soda craze.

“Oreo Coke is just Vanilla Coke with extra steps,” joked one.

“I just tried Oreo Coca-Cola Zero. It tastes just like Vanilla Coke,” someone said after taking a sip of the beverage in a clip.

However, while much of the conversation is centered around the comparisons to Vanilla Coke, some swear they can taste the chocolate and insist the two products are nothing alike.

“Taste like liquid Oreo (cookie part only), no vanilla whatsoever,” one argued.

“For me it tastes like the cookie part of an Oreo,” remarked another.

Of course, for anyone who can’t easily access Vanilla Coke, this new Oreo flavor could be the next best thing if it’s available in their region. Given the success of this latest collab, it’s anyone’s guess what Coca-Cola will end up cooking up in the future and if that product will be compared to an existing soda, too.

