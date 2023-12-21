Single mom says restaurant fired her before Christmas because of “too many good Yelp reviews”

A single mother took to social media to share the news that she’d been fired from her job as a restaurant server, after she received a hoard of positive reviews on Yelp. Unsurprisingly, TikTok was baffled by the entire situation.

TikToker named Carlie revealed the bad news that she’d received at work that day.

In the video, which only lasts a mere five seconds, she reveals the unusual circumstances surrounding her job loss.

“I got fired today from a restaurant because customers I knew personally left me good reviews, it’s Christmas time,” she wrote. “I’m a single mother. The world is so cruel.”

She captioned her video, “Nothing feels real.”

TikTok weigh in on unusual firing before Christmas

After the video was posted on TikTok, it amassed a ton of comments from users. Many were baffled by the unusual circumstances behind Carlie’s termination, considering that she’d allegedly received so many positive reviews on Yelp from customers.

“They seriously fired you for THAT? Isn’t it a good thing that you got good reviews? That’s so unfair,” one wrote.

“I got fired last month because I’m pregnant, I was a store manager, Not been an easy Xmas in my house either,” another sympathized.

“I’ve been unfairly let go/fired too. Usually because of women that could be my mom or grandma,” one weighed in.

One posited a possible reason why Carlie was let go from her post; jealousy.

“Relatable, I was fired as a kindergarten teacher because a lot of parents praised me after huge improvement in third kids, the business owner hated it.”

Getting fired before the holiday season is the worst thing imaginable for many people. Take this worker who was filmed going on a storewide rampage, throwing items on the ground after they fired her before Christmas.