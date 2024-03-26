Shake Shack unveils new breakfast menu with free tater tots

Shake Shack is set to introduce a limited-edition breakfast sandwich menu with free tater tots for those who get in first.

If you’re in the UK and feeling peckish, Shake Shack is celebrating the launch of its new limited-edition breakfast menu with free food.

Starting April 2, Canary Wharf and Mansion House locations will launch a new range of breakfast sandwiches.

However, eager customers will need to get in quickly as the sandwiches will only be available for five days, ending April 7.

Shake Shack Shake Shack will sell breakfast burgers for a limited time.

For the launch, buyers will be able to add a free cup of coffee to every breakfast meal purchased, made fresh by South London-based Volcano Coffee Works.

Those who manage to get in line first will also get given free tater tots, though only 100 customers will snag themselves a side for no extra cost.

Anyone dropping by after will still be able to munch down on some tots, with the option to buy a side with a cup of breakfast dipping sauce.

For the mains, Shake Shack’s leading sandwich is the “Wake Up Shack.” It contains a griddled egg, applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, tater tots, and the special Shack breakfast sauce.

There is also the option to get a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich.