Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” Erewhon smoothie selling for $23

Musical artist Sabrina Carpenter released details about her latest collaboration with Erewhon, and fans can’t wait to try the new sweet treat inspired by the ‘Nonsense’ singer.

‘Espresso’ artist Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with Erewhon, one of America’s most expensive grocery stores, located in Los Angeles, California, and fans are already sprinting out the door.

On August 7, both Sabrina and Erewhon released information about their collab online, where the artist could be seen drinking from a blue smoothie.

The tasty treat, named The Short n’ Sweet, was inspired by the ‘Please Please Please’ singer and includes the ingredients: MALK organic vanilla oat milk, vita coco farmers organic coconut water, agent nateur holi(mane), KOS organic blue spirulina powder, Nate’s organic honey, organic mango, pineapple, dates, organic tocos, vanilla collagen, coconut cream, and organic strawberry.

The smoothie is priced at $23, but that hasn’t stopped fans from saying they absolutely “need” the healthy beverage ASAP.

“I’ve never sprinted out the door for something so overpriced in my life,” commented one on Sabrina’s official Instagram post where she shared her collab with fans.

“Brb, postponing meeting to go to Erewhon,” wrote another.

“Currently booking a flight to Cali just to try this,” added a third.

Despite no official statement about new music, one fan also joked that they were eager to hear her song ‘Smoothie’ after the release of her hit song ‘Espresso.’

Some fans, however, weren’t thrilled about the price of The Short n’ Sweet smoothie.

“I love you but 23 dollars?” said one.

“Love you girl, but 23 is steep!” exclaimed another.

Sabrina isn’t the only celebrity to partner with Erewhon. Hailey Bieber has also collaborated with the luxury grocery store with her ‘Skin Glaze’ smoothie.

Though some fans might be opting for something a bit cheaper, Sabrina’s new Erewhon smoothie is currently available in stores.

