Rumored Dairy Queen Fall Blizzard menu leaves customers questioning

Dairy Queen Blizzards are a staple item during the warmer months, but the DQ is bringing you straight into Fall with an early look at their new Blizzard flavors that are full of caramel, coffee, and other cozy flavors perfect for the season.

However, some fans have been left disappointed by the new lineup and are still craving the classic flavors we all associate with Fall.

Customers can expect to see six new Blizzard flavors launching, as well as the usual extensive and fully customisable menu.

Article continues after ad

Now, let’s get into these new flavors:

Caramel Java Chip Blizzard: Contains caramel, coffee, and espresso crunch chocolate pieces, all blended in with the classic vanilla soft serve.

Contains caramel, coffee, and espresso crunch chocolate pieces, all blended in with the classic vanilla soft serve. Reese’s Pieces Cookie Dough Blizzard: Made with Reese’s Pieces, chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough, and peanut-butter topping blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

Made with Reese’s Pieces, chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough, and peanut-butter topping blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream. French Silk Pie Blizzard: Choco chunks, pie pieces, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream and garnished with whipped topping.

Choco chunks, pie pieces, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream and garnished with whipped topping. Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard: OREO cookie pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

OREO cookie pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream. Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard: Salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

Salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge blended into vanilla soft-serve ice cream. Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard: Cheesecake pieces and graham blended with vanilla soft serve then filled with a strawberry topping center.

Although a specific release date has not yet been officially announced, popular food content creator @snackolator on Instagram announced that he anticipated that these treats would be available from late August, as this is when Dairy Queen usually launches their Fall Blizzards.

Although these new flavors are certainly indulgent, some viewers criticized the flavor profiles, stating that they felt some other classic Fall flavors should feature: “Uh? No PUMPKIN? Or Caramel Apple??”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others seconded this opinion, with one person commenting that they felt that, “they need to do something more original than chocolate, caramel, etc.”

Not everyone felt this way though, and the French Silk Pie Blizzard seemed to go down a treat, with someone noting, “French silk pie is my favorite and they haven’t had it in YEARS. I will be stocking up my freezer with these.”

If these flavors don’t excite you, you can also check out DQ’s secret Blizzard menu.