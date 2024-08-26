RIP bacon egg burritos: Why some Taco Bells are no longer serving breakfast

If you’re someone who is a big fan of a breakfast burrito, we have some sad news for you; some Taco Bell restaurants are going to stop serving breakfast.

Whether you’re going for a Breakfast Crunchwrap, or simply just a hash brown on the go, Taco Bell’s breakfast is the perfect way to add a Tex-Mex kick to your mornings; so why is Taco Bell removing their breakfast menu at some locations?

Taco Bell promised that only a “small minority” of restaurants will be affected, and that this decision was not one that was taken lightly.

According to the fast food giant, some of their franchise-owned restaurants have decided to cut their breakfast menus in an effort to “streamline” the business.

The number and location of stores impacted are unknown, but the changes are expected to have been fully rolled out by October and will only affect franchised stores.

Taco Bell

500 out of the 8,500 Taco Bell restaurants in the country are company owned, and the good news is that these restaurants will continue to serve all your breakfast faves.

Taco Bell gave its franchises the option to choose to stop serving breakfast so that both parties “have the flexibility to focus on key drivers of growth.” Taco Bell noted in a statement provided to USA Today.

“Our Breakfast Crunchwraps and Breakfast Burritos are simple yet craveable,” Taco Bell said in a statement. “That’s why we are continuing to serve breakfast in the majority of our restaurants, including all company-owned restaurants.”

So, although your local Bell may stop serving your eggs in the morning, it isn’t all bad news. This ceasing of breakfast menus is in anticipation of new menu releases, including expanding their coffee range.

Brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ have been releasing coffee menus to rival the likes of Starbucks, and now, Taco Bell has promised to amp up their caffeine options.

Taco Bell are testing frozen churro chillers in certain stores right now, providing a glimpse into what’s to come.