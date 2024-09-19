Restaurant’s massive $10k lobster roll is the perfect Boston proposal to your partner

If you’re looking for a unique way to propose to your significant other, this Boston-based sandwich shop has one of the kookiest ideas we’ve come across yet.

The store in question, named Pauli’s North End, decided to make this year’s National Lobster Day, which falls on September 25, a holiday of love, selling a lobster sandwich that packs plenty of bling.

The store’s signature roll is a gigantic lobster-filled baguette, packed with a whopping 28 ounces of shellfish meat, and comically named the USS Lobstitution. The sandwich is sold fresh daily and costs $99.99 to purchase.

But on one special occasion, for an extra $9,900.01, your lobster roll will come packed with a round-cut diamond halo engagement ring. For the price, the restaurant will also close down the establishment for the prospective couple and any guests they decide to invite.

Restaurant owner Paul Barker gave the reason why he decided to add such a lavish item to the menu, commenting: “The idea of filling the restaurant with friends and family and popping the question in the most Boston way ever seems like a fun idea.”

After a post was made on Instagram promoting the bougie roll, customers were totally on board with the quirky proposal idea.

“I do,” one wrote underneath, followed by a lobster and diamond ring emoji.

“How could she say no to that!?” another asked, while one commenter admitted, “I mean I would say yes.”

The restaurant themselves joined in on the fun, saying that it was their “dream proposal.”

As of yet, there appear to be no takers for the $10k proposal, but interested customers are encouraged to contact pauliscatering@paulisnorthend.com before September 25 to secure this special roll.

There are plenty of ways that food lovers can bring some of their favorite dishes into their special day. Back in April, McDonald’s announced that they were now doing wedding catering parties, but only in some countries.