Restaurant responds to $22 fee to prep margarita after review goes viral

A restaurant responded to a TikToker’s claims that they had charged her and her friends hundreds of dollars in “prep fees” for their margaritas.

TikTok influencer ‘Blondes Who Eat’ often shares content of herself trying popular food and eateries in the Dallas, TX area.

Most recently, she went viral for sharing the alleged “prep fee” that she claims the restaurant Mar Y Sol Cocina Latina charged her table after they ate an “exceptional” dinner there.

During her TikTok video, she noted that she knew their food and drinks should have totaled around $150. However, after looking at the bill, she was shocked to find it was $530.

That’s when she broke down how much the prep fees were for each margarita their table ordered. The fee was added due to the bartender having to shake the drink. The fee differed depending on the quality of the tequila used.

For the $14 margaritas, the restaurant supposedly charged them an extra $3 per drink. The $32 margaritas had a $13 prep fee and the $28 drink had a fee of $15 per order. As for the double margarita, that one had a $22 additional charge.

After the TikToker’s video went viral, Mar Y Sol Cocina Latina cheekily responded to her claims in an Instagram post.

“No extra fees were charged in the shaking of this cocktail,” they wrote with a wink-face emoji.

Fellow customers and followers of Blondes Who Eat were quick to comment on the restaurant’s response, with many backing the TikToker.

“Not according to your reviews,” wrote one. “Tacky,” added another.

A viewer of the TikToker’s post even suggested she dispute the charge, saying that it seemed “illegal” if the restaurant didn’t advertise the extra prep fee on their menu.

However, some felt that the restaurant’s post was “brilliant marketing,” as they felt they capitalized on a moment they couldn’t run from.

Earlier this year, another restaurant also cheekily responded to the reviews it was given. The owner was then heavily praised for defending her eatery with comical online posts.