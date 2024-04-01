Red Lobster replaces famous Cheddar Bay biscuits with breadsticks for April Fools’ Day, but there’s a catch

Red Lobster will ditch Cheddar Bay Biscuits for new Cheddar Bay Breadsticks from April 1 – sort of.

Red Losbter is famed for its fresh seafood, and the all-important Cheddar Bay biscuits to mop up every last bit of goodness left on your plate. However, the restaurant chain has announced that they are changing things up in a new statement:

“You heard that right! The warm, cheesy, buttery goodness guests love about Cheddar Bay Biscuits can now be enjoyed in breadstick form – perfect for dunking and devouring! Butter dunks… Alfredo dunks… Scampi dunks – the new Cheddar Bay Breadsticks are the perfect tool for making sure no sauce is left behind.”

Devastated to say goodbye to Cheddar Bay biscuits?

Don’t worry, you don’t have to! Cheddar Bay Breadsticks are not really a thing – except on April Fools’ Day only at the New York City Times Square location.

Every other company may be rolling out pranks on the day, but Red Lobster really are going to be making these breadsticks. But don’t worry, you don’t need to part ways with the beloved biscuits.

On Monday, April 1, guests who visit Red Lobster’s New York City Times Square location between the hours of 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET can try these new Cheddar Bay Breadsticks.

For one day only, NYC customers will get the chance to try out Red Lobster’s red herring, but grab them while you can as they will only be available while stocks last, and breadsticks are limited to one basket per table.