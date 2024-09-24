Raising Cane’s Founder responds after TikToker tries to trade mascot rug for food

Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves reached out to TikToker Simji after she tried to trade a hand-made rug of the company’s mascot to a local restaurant.

Simji has gone viral many times throughout 2024 with her custom rug creations that feature the logos of some of the biggest brands in the world.

She takes these rugs into the accompanying store to attempt to trade them for a product made by the company, like an outfit from LuluLemon for example.

Due to the fact most businesses don’t actually have policies that allow its goods to be traded for an item, Simiji’s endeavors aren’t always successful.

The TikToker attempted to trade a rug of Raising Cane’s canine mascot, Cane III, on August 30 but was ultimately shut down by the restaurant leader.

Viewers began flooding the comments of her first video by tagging Raising Cane’s TikTok account and eventually, the CEO caught wind of the attempted trade.

In a video posted on September 23, 2024, Simji revealed that CEO Todd Graves reached out to her to organize a trade for the mascot rug.

“You all tagged them, blew this up, and now the founder wants to meet me,” she said before meeting the man in person. The duo went into the store to find a place to hang her rug, and Graves gave Simji a denim jacket.

She thought that was all they were going to offer, and was left surprised after reaching into the pocket to find a card for free Raising Cane’s meals for a year.

The TIkToker’s follow-up has reached nearly five million views at the time of writing, and fans flooded the comments with their thoughts.

“Other companies need to TAKE NOTES,” one user replied.

Another said: “This is the most iconic thing ever.”

“Excellent marketing Mister Todd Graves. Now I don’t want to cook dinner and will be asking my husband to pick up Raising Canes,” a third user commented.

This isn’t the first time a business has gone viral for their goodwill towards a customer, either. Back in 2023, Stanley offered to replace a customer’s car after a TikToker posted that her Stanley tumbler cup was untouched after the car burned down.