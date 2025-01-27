Pringles collabs with Miller Lite for new chip flavor and the internet is baffled

Pringles and Miller Lite are joining forces for one of the wildest collabs in the form of beer-flavored chips.

There has been no shortage of outrageous collabs from unexpected participants in recent years, but this team-up between Pringles and Miller Mite is one for the ages.

On January 22, Kellanova revealed an assortment of new flavors coming in 2025 and one in particular caught foodies off guard: Beer Can Chicken.

Coming in May, this crossover is described as combining “the crisp aroma of hops” and “the grilled notes of roasted chicken.”

Article continues after ad

The surprise flavor began to spread across social media with chip and beer fans confused and intrigued by the unexpected news.

Beer and chip fans stunned by Pringes x Miller Lite collab

In posts on Instagram revealing the flavor, fans expressed shock that Pringles would work with a beer company, considering in the US, people need to be at least 21-years-old to legally drink alcohol.

“That’s a weird choice for a snack aimed towards children,” one remarked.

Article continues after ad

“My guess is it’s going to have a slight beer and slight chicken in a biscuit-type flavor combined,” another chimed in.

Article continues after ad

“We as a collective society need to put an end to meat-flavored potato chips,” someone else joked.

Not everyone was turned off, however. Many fans called the collab the “perfect” tailgating snack, but the limited-time item will only hit store shelves once football season is over.

Others inquired about the possibility of Pringles-flavored Miller Lite, similar to how Coca-Cola and Oreo released cookies and soft drinks for their team-up, but so far, nothing has been announced.

Article continues after ad

This is hardly the first collab of 2025 to make waves online. Earlier in the year, Pizza Hut and KitKat formed a sweet and salty alliance to release their KitKat Handy Melt, but only in Japan.