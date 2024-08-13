Prime Hydration sued by NASCAR driver for trademark infringement

Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration has been sued by NASCAR driver Caesar Bacarella for infringing on the trademarks of his supplement company, Alpha Prime.

Since its launch back in 2022, Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has skyrocketed in popularity to become one of the most popular drink companies in the world.

On July 30, 2024, NASCAR Xfinity driver Caesar Bacarella filed a lawsuit against the brand for trademark infringement – but it isn’t because of his racing endeavors.

Instead, Bacarella claims that Prime Hydration infringes on the trademarks for his Alpha Prime supplement company.

“This is a civil action for federal trademark infringement (forward and reverse confusion) and unfair competition under the Lanham Act and for Florida law trademark infringement of Bacarella’s ALPHA PRIME trademarks,” the lawsuit reads.

Courtlistener

“As described in greater detail below, Defendant’s use of PRIME and its derivatives, falsely suggest affiliation with Bacarella, are confusingly similar to Bacarella’s ALPHA PRIME and PRIME BITES marks, and despite ‘PRIME’ only being on the market for a short time, multiple instances of actual confusion have been discovered.

“The result of these confusingly similar products is actual and a likelihood of confusion as to the origin of the products, harming the reputation and goodwill of Bacarella’s brand.”

Bacarella says that as a result of the trademark infringement, he wants the judge to make Prime Hydration stop distributing the “confusingly similar” products, which would likely include both Hydration and Energy drinks.

This isn’t the first trademark infrigement lawsuit that Prime Hydration has faced in 2024. Back in July, they were sued by the US Olympic & Paralympic committee for the collab they did with Kevin Durant.

DrinkPrime Prime’s collaboration with Durant is targeting its biggest rival Gatorade.

On the bottle, Prime added references to Durant’s past involvement with the Olympics and his previous gold medal achievements.

On August 2, 2024, they were hit with a $68M lawsuit for breach of contract after allegedly skipping out on an agreement with their bottler, Refresco.