Prime Hydration baffles fans after giving IShowSpeed seven fingers in picture

A Prime Hydration post on X congratulating IShowSpeed for reaching 30M YouTube subscribers has gone viral after users noticed that he had seven fingers on his hand.

Logan Paul and KSI partnered together back in 2022 to create Prime Hydration, their electrolyte-filled sports drink that quickly took over the internet.

They’ve signed some of the biggest names in the world as sponsored content creators and athletes since then, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, NBA player Kevin Durant, and YouTube streaming superstar IShowSpeed.

On September 17, 2024, IShowSpeed reached a massive YouTube milestone of 30,000,000 subscribers on his channel, and Prime took to their X account to celebrate his achievement.

The post included a picture of Speed holding a bottle of Blue Raspberry Prime Hydration, with the words “Speed 30M subscribers” around him. It quickly went viral, and eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Speed was holding the bottle with seven fingers.

As the post gained traction, hundreds of users took to the comments to share their thoughts.

“Prime giving 6 fingers to speed??? I knew that drink was poisonous,” one user replied.

Another said: “It’s official. Prime makes you mutate.”

Many users in the comments claim that the picture was done with AI, while others called out the company for engagement farming.

“AI-generated fingers being used as engagement farm,” one user commented.

A fourth replied: “Purposeful 6 fingers for the engagement. We see you Prime social media team.”

This comes just weeks after Prime introduced its limited-edition bottle for one of their athletes, Kevin Durant, and was swiftly hit with a trademark lawsuit from the US Olympic and Paralympic committee as they mention Durant’s gold medals on the back of the bottle.

On September 17, Logan and KSI partnered with MrBeast and his candy company, Feastables, to create a whole new product called Lunchly to compete with Lunchables. The launch was almost immediately hit with backlash from other creators who labeled the product “crap” and urged the creators to “do better.”