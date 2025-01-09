Prime donates $60k worth of product to hydrate LA firefighters battling wildfires

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration have donated $60,000 worth of products to Los Angeles firefighters in response to the ongoing wildfires across the city.

Prime Hydration has skyrocketed in popularity since its initial launch back in 2022, and has continued to grow in size ever since.

The company most recently launched a new formula — Prime Ice — available in three different flavors everywhere the drink is sold.

Amid the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, California, the LA Fire Department Foundation revealed on Instagram that Prime made a sizable donation to help support emergency personnel.

Prime donates $60k of product to LAFD

On Wednesday, January 8, the LAFD Foundation posted a photo of a truck covered in Prime branding on its Instagram page.

“Thank you to Prime for donating $60,000 worth of product to hydrate our LAFD battling the wildfires. We appreciate your support,” they said.

It’s unknown how much was donated to the fire department, but at the average price of $2.50 per bottle, $60,000 equals about 24,000 bottles of Prime Hydration total.

News of the donation spread around social media, with many people taking to the replies of posts to share their support for Logan and KSI.

“Honestly can’t hate Logan or Ksi for this, this is wonderful,” one user commented.

Another said: “They’re really doing good not just tryna make money off people.”

This isn’t the first time Prime Hydration has made a sizable supply drop of its popular sports drink during a natural disaster in the United States.

Back in October, the drink company sent a truckload of drinks to Asheville, North Carolina, to help hydrate those helping with recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene ravaged the area.

MrBeast’s Chief of Staff Shawn Hendrix shared the news on X, thanking the influencers for sending drinks to “one of the hardest-to-reach areas.”

“This is huge, something up here to drink is everything for the guys here working so I wanted to personally thank you for getting this up here to us,” he said.