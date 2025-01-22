Post Malone partners with Oreo for limited-edition cookie flavor

Post Malone has revealed a new partnership with Oreo to release a limited-edition custom cookie complete with various nods to the musician’s career.

The popular sandwich cookie has collaborated with a handful of different brands and personalities over the years, with each one involving a new limited-edition cookie flavor.

One of Oreo’s most popular collabs of 2024 was with Coca-Cola, which involved a Coke-flavored Oreo cookie as well as an Oreo-flavored Coke drink. Back in April, Oreo also released a cookie that featured Sour Patch Kids in the creme, leaving fans baffled.

On Wednesday, January 22, Post Malone revealed a partnership with Oreo that will see his limited-edition cookie released on February 3, 2025.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about Post Malone’s new Oreo collab, with many excited about the launch.

“My two favorite things fr,” one user commented.

Another said: “Best Oreo ever????????”

“You’re gonna need to stick around to create more flavors- these sound incredible!” replied a third fan.

What flavor is Post Malone’s Oreos?

According to the press release, Post Malone’s custom Oreo features a twisted creme with salted caramel and shortbread flavors. On the outside, you’ll find one chocolate and one golden cookie.

Every cookie in a pack of Post Malone Oreos features one of nine different pictures inspired by the rapper’s world and hand-picked by him.

There’s a flower, a guitar, a butterfly, a guitar pick, a vinyl record design, and more.

Oreo

Anyone looking to be among the first to pick up Post Malone’s new Oreos can head to the website to sign up for the January 27, 2025 presale.

Posty isn’t the only celeb to release a collab with a major brand in 2025, either. Popular cookie company Crumbl released a caramel popcorn cookie in January alongside the Jonas Brothers.