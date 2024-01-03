EntertainmentFood

Popeyes worker goes viral creating exclusive food items in restaurant’s kitchen

Molly Byrne
popeyes workerTikTok: myraklejackson5

A Popeyes worker has gone viral for making whatever she wants in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Popeyes worker, Myrakle Jackson, made herself at home in her work’s kitchen.

Warning others to not do the same so they don’t get fired, Jackson put aside part of her shift to make an entire sheet pan of fried goodies.

Popeyes customers have since reacted, asking for the restaurant to include what Jackson made on their menu.

Popeyes customers want worker’s exclusive food items on their menu 

Jackson recorded herself in the Popeyes kitchen with a large mixing bowl and time on her hands.

Explaining what she was doing, Jackson expressed, “So TikTok listen, I be at my job using they sh*t to make sh*t I want.”

She then shared her personal recipe. By using Popeyes ingredients that she sarcastically said she paid for, Jackson made “fried stuffed mashed potato balls.”

The fried mashed potato balls were stuffed with cheese and bacon or cheese and chicken. She also included a side of gravy for dipping.

Viewers of Jackson’s viral TikTok commented, “Hold on now I need this, with a side of gravy to dip. Add this to the menu.”

Someone else wrote, “New item and a promotion.”

Another Popeyes worker also commented, saying they would bake chicken while working, while an additional fast food worker admitted to using their Zaxby’s kitchen to make what they wanted. 

