Popeyes reveal new ice-cream-topped biscuits but they’re not easy to get

Popeyes is releasing a brand new variation of one of their most iconic items. The classic biscuits sold at the chain have been given a dessert-inspired twist, but they might not be that easy to get.

Nowadays, the Original Biscuits sold at Popeyes are regarded as being just as popular as their fried chicken. First introduced back in 1983 by Al Copeland, the chain’s founder, they’ve become a savory staple in Popeye’s stores everywhere.

Article continues after ad

Now, the brand is putting a twist on the classic treat, turning it into a dessert dish that’s left customers salivating.

With a total of five new sweet flavors, Popeye’s introduced their Biscuit a la Mode collection. Each biscuit features a soft honey-glazed buttermilk base, topped with a helping of soft serve ice cream.

The five new flavor options include:

Chocolate

Caramel

Peanut

Strawberry

Oreo

However, if you were hoping to get your hands on them, you might need to hop on a flight, as they’re only available in Puerto Rico. They’re currently on sale in the country for a limited time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After a post was shared on Instagram showcasing the new biscuits, it’s safe to say that US customers were feeling incredibly envious.

“Bring them to the States, EXPEDITIOUSLY! Don’t make us wait too long,” one exclaimed, desperate to try them.

“There’s a Popeyes in Puerto Rico? I’M PACKING MY BAGS NOW!” another wrote.

One tagged a friend who was visiting the country soon, and prompted them: “If they have these when you go, I’m gonna need you to smuggle me some.”

Article continues after ad

If you’re a US customer and feeling disappointed that you won’t be able to try out the biscuits, don’t worry, as there are plenty of desserts to look forward to this season.

Krispy Kreme are set to drop their ‘Golden Harvest’ collection, featuring four new fall-time flavors. Dunkin’s seasonal menu has also been released, and it includes a brand new Halloween bucket to collect.