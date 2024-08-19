Popeyes have free sandwiches every Sunday but you have to act fast

Popeyes have free sandwiches every Sunday but you have to act fastFlickr
Popeyes are giving away sandwiches every single Sunday, but if you want to grab one, you’ll need to get yourself in a hurry, as they’re not sticking around for long.
When we think of Popeyes, their sandwiches are at the top of our list. 100% Fresh chicken marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs & spices. The sandwiches are breaded and battered by hand and served in a fresh brioche bun
The chain have been particularly generous in the past, giving away a free sandwich in honor of National Best Friend’s Day in partnership with GrubHub.
Now, to acknowledge the end of summer and the back-to-school season, Popeye’s are launching an exclusive promotion where you can get a free Chicken Sandwich with any $10 purchase on menu items.
The Sunday Scaries will be on offer every Sunday from August 18 to September 8, 2024. You can grab them with every $10 purchase in-store and online.
If you’re ordering digitally, it’s a good idea to download the Popeyes app, which also allows US customers to earn 10 points for every $1 spent at participating Popeyes restaurants in select U.S. cities.
This isn’t the first time Popeye’s have gone viral. Back in July, people were shocked after a food guru revealed how to get a free meal from the chain every single day.
As well as this, a woman claimed that she’d bought a protein drink from the fast food joint, and everybody was very confused.
Popeye’s aren’t the only place giving away freebies in August, however. Wendy’s announced that they’re giving away a full meal completely free of charge to honor the back to school season.