Popeye’s brand-new fiery lineup comes from their most popular dip

Popeye’s are turning up the heat, as they’ve just released their spiciest menu items yet, and they’re all inspired by the chain’s famous hot honey dip.

If you’re a lover of all things sweet and spicy, then Popeyes are about to make all of your dreams come true, as they’ve just released a range of new chicken items that are slathered in their iconic hot honey dip.

The new range, which is exclusive to the UK, was created as a result of the sauces’ popularity among patrons. There are a total of three items available to purchase as a part of the new collection, including one that puts a twist on the brand’s most famous sandwich.

Popeyes Chow down on a saucy version of your favorite sandwich

Without further ado, the new lineup includes:

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich – Features classic crunchy chicken breast packed in a brioche bun, drizzled in hot honey sauce and topped with smoked cheese and pickles.

Hot Honey Saucin’ Wings – Deemed ‘a must-try for fans looking to spice up their order’ by Popeyes themselves, these crispy chicken wings are super crispy, and are coated in the house-developed hot honey sauce that’s sure to get your tongue sizzling.

Hot Honey Box Meal – If you’re feeling a bit more peckish, you can pick up a box meal that includes the Hot Honey Sandwich, regular fries, a regular drink, and your choice of chicken tenders, hot wings, or one-piece signature chicken.

“After seeing the love from our fans for our best-selling hot honey dip, we thought it was only right that we take it one step further and launch a range of new products dedicated to the flavour,” said Dave Hoskins, head of food at Popeyes.

“We’re constantly inspired by our origins in New Orleans, and Hot Honey certainly comes with that sweet Southern kick.”

The chain hasn’t revealed how long the menu will last, but it is limited edition, so you’ll need to be fast.

If you’re a US customer and are feeling envious of the new saucy lineup, don’t worry, there’s plenty to look forward to. Domino’s have just brought back one of their most iconic items after it was discontinued for over a decade.