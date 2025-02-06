Pizza Hut unveils mouthwatering new Ramen pizza but it’s not for everyone

A brand new item has just been added to the Pizza Hut menu, and it’s as unique as it is stacked with flavors and ingredients.

While Pizza Hut customers can already order a Ramen Pizza in Japan, this upgraded version, inspired by Jiro-style ramen, is flooded with soy sauce and plenty of new toppings.

Jiro-style ramen is a particular type of noodle that has gained popularity in recent years, so much so that it even has a fanbase that calls themselves “Jirolians.”

What sets this style of ramen apart from more conventional ramen dishes is the huge variety of toppings and, as previously mentioned, the abundance of soy sauce.

Pizza Hut’s adaptation of the dish for its new pizza honors this spirit in a big way. The base is topped with pork back fat, cabbage, seasoned cha shu pork, red ramen flavor, thick noodles, and a garlic sauce.

Pizza Hut’s new Ramen Pizza only available in Japan

There is a catch, however, much like the original, this new Ramen Pizza is currently only available in Pizza Hut stores across Japan.

Those who live anywhere else in the world and are eager to give this stacked pizza a try, you’ll either have to catch a flight or wait patiently in the hopes it makes its way worldwide soon.

For those in Japan, it can be purchased on its own for 2,750 yen ($17.79 USD) or in a meal that comes with a Suntory Black Oolong Tea for 2,940 yen ($19.31 USD).

It’s become commonplace across the food industry for chains to introduce new and exciting items to bring customers to their stores. At the beginning of 2025, Pizza Hut even joined forces with Kit Kat to release a new Handy Melt sweet treat.

What’s more, restaurants enjoy releasing genre-bending items on their menus, such as the new Subway foot-long Oreo sandwich or the divisive chicken and waffle pizza that went viral last year.