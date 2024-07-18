Two of the biggest pizza brands in the US have left customers feeling baffled, as in their newest campaign, Pizza Hut decided to troll Domino’s in a big way.

Pizza Hut UK have engaged in an amusing new campaign alongside Iris Worldwide (a global marketing agency) to allude to one of its biggest competitors.

Pizza Hut have declared themselves “The Official Sponsor of Domino’s,” but not the Domino’s you’re thinking of.

The attention-grabbing ad instead signifies Pizza Hut being the official partner of the 2024 World Championship Domino Tournament (WCDT).

“2024’s summer of sport is all about healthy competition and shared moments of togetherness. With our new campaign, we’ve captured this spirit perfectly.

“As the official partner of the 2024 World Championship Domino Tournament, we’re bringing the swagger back to Pizza Hut with a playful reminder that while the UK focuses on the Euros, there’s another global championship where Pizza Hut is front and centre.” said Grant Hunter, Chief Creative Officer, Iris Worldwide.”

This comes after a brand reset, where Pizza Hut aims to update their tone of voice, becoming more humorous and playful with audiences.

Pizza Hut are also marking the occasion with the release of three new flavors, including:

Chicken Fajitas

Pepperoni & ‘Nduja

The Spicy GOAT

The campaign also sees brand new content from social media influencers, who will be doing unboxings of the new products online, in an aim to show Pizza Hut’s cultural credibility and to drive awareness to the new offerings.

Both pizza chains have been going viral recently because of the savings options they’ve brought out for customers. Back in May, Pizza Hut brought out a My Hut Box, which let’s you get your favorites for cheap.

Then, Domino’s revealed they would be giving away free pizza all summer in partnership with UberEats.