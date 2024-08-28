Pizza Hut launches pizza box that actually turns into a table for moving season

Pizza Hut have launched an all-new pizza box that conveniently turns into a dining table to help you through peak moving season.

Picture the scene: You’re tired, your house is a swarm of cardboard boxes, and you couldn’t locate a fork even if you wanted to. This calls for a pizza.

According to a study, nine out of 10 Americans order pizza on the big moving day, and 79% of them eat the pizza off the floor, so Pizza Hut has come up with the ultimate solution.

Pizza Hut

The Moving Day Box Table is a specialty pizza box that turns into a mini table, offering pizza fans a quick and easy dining setup amidst the chaos of moving house.

The Moving Box Table is complimentary with orders of a large menu-priced pizza and offered exclusively at Pizza Hut locations in three of the most popular US cities to move to, according to a study carried out by a rental truck moving company.

If you live in Dallas, Charlotte, or Orlando, you can get your hands on this nifty contraption. It features an iconic red checkered corrugated structure that folds into a sturdy base. This base supports the pizza box tabletop, creating a mini table in just a few simple steps. To set it up, unfold and assemble the structure, and the table is ready to use.

Home is where The Hut is, after all. This limited-edition offer is available while supplies last starting on August 27, 2024 via carryout orders only, so get it while it’s hot.

This isn’t the only inventive promotion being run by Pizza Hut at the minute. In fact, they are literally allowing their customers to pay for pizza with TikTok views.

In The United Arab Emirates, customers can get free pizza if they create a TikTok video featuring a My Hut box.