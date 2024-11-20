Pizza Hut is making its own Tomato Wine and here’s how to get it

Pizza Hut teamed up with a winery in Kansas to give customers a pizza-flavored red wine, infused with Italian spices.

Pizza Hut has been known to think outside of the ‘pizza box.’ In October, they opened a one-person restaurant in NYC for diners to exclusively enjoy a Personal Pan Pizza. Later that month, they released a PIZZAWRMR that is able to keep your pizza warm by using heat from a PS5.

Now, Pizza Hut just unveiled its signature pizza-flavored red wine, Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut. The alcoholic item is made with tomatoes and infused with natural basil.

Pizza Hut partnered with Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise Winery to bring their craft to life. Though one bottle costs $25, customers must purchase a minimum of two bottles at a time.

Irvine’s Winery described the unique flavor profile of their newest wine, saying, “Our master vintners have coaxed bright notes of herbs creating a savory, yet sweet, experience that challenges traditional wine boundaries. This bold red showcases a velvety texture with hints of basil, oregano, and a whisper of garlic, making it an ideal companion for Italian cuisine and particularly perfect alongside a hot, fresh pizza.”

Ahead of the new release, Pizza Hut’s Director of Advertising, Elyse Slayton, released a statement about the company’s intentions for the Tomato Wine launch.

“The holidays are a time for many gatherings, but often the gift of a bottle of wine can feel expected. Why not be the one to bring the pizza party with the gift of pizza wine and a Triple Treat Box designed to ignite fun and conversation,” Slayton said.

“As a brand that has pioneered many firsts in the industry, we took a beloved, classic pairing of pizza and red wine and flipped it on its head as we aim to spark intrigue and create a more memorable holiday pizza party.”

Additionally, Pizza Hut has a limited-edition gift set that includes a bottle of Tomato Wine, two Pizza Hut wine glasses, and a wine opener for $60.

Though some Pizza Hut fans said they were eager to try their new pizza-flavored wine, others weren’t so convinced, saying the beverage’s recipe was fit for a disastrous migraine as well as acid reflux.

Another chain restaurant, Dunkin’, also released an alcoholic beverage this year. In March, the breakfast shop unveiled its new Spiked Iced Coffee and Teas.