Pizza Hut brings back iconic all-you-can-eat buffet and tickets sell out in under an hour

Fast food chain restaurant Pizza Hut has brought back the iconic all-you-can-eat buffet, with the first wave of tickets being snatched up by hungry customers in less than an hour.

Fast food is a pretty cutthroat business, with tons of options on offer to customers at any given time, companies have to find new ways to constantly entice consumers to. Whether that be through a limited-time item return, a collaboration with pop culture icons, or even by introducing huge value deals.

Pizza Hut‘s latest attempt at this has been the revival of the beloved all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with unlimited pizza, chips, garlic bread, and soft drinks, returning for a limited three-day run in New Zealand.

The pop-up store in Central Auckland is being implemented to celebrate the chain’s 50th anniversary in the country, with a wealth of food, drinks, salad, and desserts all available to fill you to your heart’s content.

Of course, with such a tantalizing offer on the table, tickets to this event disappeared in mere minutes, with the first wave being sold out in just one hour.

Twitter: pizzahut Pizza Hut will be bringing back the all-you-can-eat buffet for a limited time only.

Tickets started from $30 per person, with a second wave soon to be released later this week. The event itself will be running from September 26-29, with both lunch and dinner sessions available for anyone fortunate enough to grab a ticket. If you’re looking to try and nab one for yourself, head over to this website to try your luck.

All proceeds from the pop-up store will also be donated to New Zealand charity Hato Hone St John.

The all-you-can-eat event is just one of the many celebrations throughout Pizza Hut stores with limited-time retro products available, like an Apple Crumble Pizza, Cheesy Bits, and Detroit pizzas for a limited time only.

There’s yet to be any sign of whether or not this promotion may go global, so if you’re not in New Zealand you can only hope that the pop-up store may be arriving in your city sometime soon.