Pizza Hut and KitKat join forces for melty new menu item

Pizza Hut’s new dessert melt might give their iconic cinnamon bread sticks a run for their money, as the restaurant just unveiled a chocolatey menu option.

As of this January, Pizza Hut Japan will have the ultimate study snack for students with their KitKat Handy Melt, also known as a Kitto Meccha Melting Handy Melt.

The handheld pizza, which is stuffed with melty cheese and an entire KitKat, was made with pupils in mind, as its target audience is for “all those studying for their exams,” said Pizza Hut on Instagram.

“Pizza Hut cheese and KitKat chocolate — when something delicious sticks together when it melts, you’ve created a truly melt-in-your-mouth pizza,” Pizza Hut’s IG post continued to read. “I would be happy if I could give you a little bit of a pleasant break in the days when you are working hard towards your dreams. If you eat this, Kit may be able to solve any problem.”

Pizza Hut Japan’s Handy Melt will be sold for 430 yen

The Handy Melt will mark Pizza Hut’s first collaboration with KitKat, and will be available for a limited time. Each chocolate wafer-filled dough melt will be sold for 430 yen ($2.72).

In 2023, Pizza Hut Japan added Hut Melts to their menus, which are a savory rendition of the Kitto Meccha Handy Melt.

However, in 2022, Pizza Hut in the US initially launched Hut Melts. The menu item comes in several different flavors including, pepperoni, buffalo chicken, meat lovers, and more.

Despite the Kitto Meccha Handy Melt being new to Pizza Hut Japan, the restaurant has done well with keeping its menu updated with unique limited-time options.

In March 2024, Pizza Hut Japan quietly released Grilled Cheese Ramen and in June they added the Magical Circle Cheese Pizza to their menu as well.