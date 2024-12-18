Phoenix Suns’ $2 value menu sparks praise from sports fans 

The owner of the Phoenix Suns just introduced their new value menu with $2 concessions, immediately resulting in high praise from sports fans.

Buying tickets to an NBA game can easily drain one’s pockets, let alone feeding yourself and your family while in attendance.

From $9 hot dogs to a bag of chips for $7, the prices for concessions seem to always be increasing rather than decreasing.

With that in mind, the owner of NBA team Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, took to X on Wednesday, December 18, to announce a family-affordable menu for those who attend games at the Footprint Center in Arizona.

“Winning starts with our fans. When I walk the concourse at games there aren’t food options for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money. That needs to change, so today we’re rolling out our $2 value menu for all home Suns games.

“A family of 4 used to spend $98 on hot dogs/water/popcorn. Now they can enjoy that same meal for $24. Our fans and community are the foundation of what we do and we will continue to invest in making this the best organization in all of basketball, on and off the court.”

The value menu includes prices that have dropped by at least $7 for one item, while others have dropped over $5 each.

Before the new prices were implemented, a hot dog was sold for $9. Now, a hot dog will be $2. Other items on the $2 value menu include a bag of chips, a bag of popcorn, a 16 oz Dasani water, and a 16 oz fountain drink.

Sports fans praise owner of the Suns for change in menu prices

Following the updated concession prices, sports fans applauded the Suns’ owner for putting customers first.

“Man of the people!” exclaimed one on X.

“This is amazing! Good work by the Suns organization,” wrote another.

“This guy needs to buy a team in the MLB. Sports need owners like Mat Ishbia,” added a third.

The Suns’ new value menu comes right after a post went viral from a college football attendee. In November, they shared a receipt after ordering two pizzas and wings. For two items, the fan was charged $653, prompting outrage from sports fans.

