People amazed as first-ever McDonald's McMansion goes viral
Fast food customers were left in awe after seeing a clip of a huge mansion that had been converted into a McDonald’s restaurant – decked out in the most regal manner.
The property in question dates all the way back to 1795, initially serving as a farmhouse for descendents of Hempstead’s founders.
Over the years, it has been used for various purposes, and previous to its remodeling into a bougie McDonald’s restaurant, it served as a funeral home. It’s decked out with shuttered windows and brick chimneys – making you feel as though you’ve just stepped into a fairytale.
McDonald’s took over the space back in the 1980s, but the locals of Hempstead were adamant that the historical structure of the mansion be preserved.
And so became the ‘McMansion,’ a McDonald’s restaurant adorned with hanging light fixtures, plush tables and chairs, a glass conservatory, and a grand staircase.
When TikToker @sharmedlife uploaded a video on her channel of her visiting the McMansion, displaying the establishment in all its glory, people were taken aback by its beauty.
“That’s really nice McD’s. I love filet-o-fish and could see myself enjoying one here. Absolutely gorgeous!” one wrote in a since-removed comment.
“I live so close. It’s been there forever. I take it for granted that a lot of people don’t know about this McDonald’s.” another shared.
“This was my childhood home in the 1950s when my grandparents owned a restaurant called Luigi’s,” another viewer added.
