Pastor arrested for trying to put “disrespectful” McDonald’s employee in deep fryer

A North Carolina pastor was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife’s “disrespectful” coworker at McDonald’s and tried to put his head into a deep fryer.

A woman training to become a McDonald’s manager called on her husband to help put employees in their place, but got more than she bargained for when he took things too far.

On December 28, Dwayne Waden showed up at the McDonald’s where witnesses say he began to assault one of the restaurant’s staff, hitting him multiple times and choking him.

Article continues after ad

The man, a truck driver and pastor at Elevated Life International Ministries, proceeded to then push the McDonald’s worker’s head toward the deep fryer and other staff managed to separate the two.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s employee injured after pastor pushes him into deep fryer

The New York Post reports that police arrived on the scene and reviewed security footage of the incident. Meanwhile, emergency crews checked out the victim who was transported to a hospital by his family.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

UNSPLASH: Visual Karsa Hell broke out after a McDonald’s employee was nearly deep fried.

It was determined that the McDonald’s employee had suffered a “large contusion” in the scramble and scratches to his neck.

Article continues after ad

Officers arrested Waden and charged him with assault and battery. He was able to post a $1,000 bond, but is due back in court later in January.

This is hardly the first viral brawl to take place at a McDonald’s. Last year, a brawl broke out after a customer was furious because the restaurant didn’t have Pokemon Happy Meals and proceeded to scrap with another patron.

Article continues after ad

For more viral food stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.