Papa John’s replace famous menu item with boneless wings

Papa John’s has decided to replace a famous menu item, Chicken Poppers, with all-new Boneless Chicken Wings.

The news comes from a popular food outlet that had the opportunity to try the new boneless chicken wings. But, many customers will be disappointed to find out that the new wings are coming at the cost of the chain’s popular Chicken Poppers.

Chicken Poppers featured juicy all-white meat chicken that was lightly breaded, then oven-baked, and tossed in Hot Lemon Pepper sauce for a zesty, spicy flavor.

But there’s good news, as although the Chicken Poppers will be making a final farewell, the new chicken wings received a glowing review. “While at first glance the new Boneless Wings may seem exactly the same as the now-discontinued Chicken Poppers, I can assure you it’s an entirely different product,” the outlet wrote.

Article continues after ad

Papa Johns Papa Johns is saying goodbye to its Chicken Poppers

“Besides having a different flavor profile and texture, the Boneless Chicken Wings are also bigger, better tasting, and have a bit of spice to them, albeit drier than expected,” they concluded.

Article continues after ad

The new Boneless Wings will be served with a choice of dipping sauce, including:

Hot Lemon Pepper

Buffalo

BBQ

Honey Chipotle

As well as this, customers can order them ‘unsauced,’ if they wish. The Boneless Wings come in 10, 15, and 30-piece orders, with prices starting at $8, depending on location. You can find the new wings available right now at participating restaurants.

Papa John’s isn’t the only fast food restaurant bringing out big releases in May. McDoanld’s also announced they’re bringing out a brand new wrap flavor, but it’s only available in certain locations.