Papa Johns prank call goes viral after woman accidentally helps two stores

A woman has gone viral after posting a video revealing that she prank-called two Papa Johns stores, only to end up helping the businesses in the process.

TikToker Racoonwithpizza is the latest to go viral thanks to a clip where she prank calls two Papa Johns locations that end with a surprising result.

Woman pranks Papa Johns and ends up helping them

In a clip on March 7, 2024, the woman shows the two phones that she used to call multiple Papa Johns restaurants at the same time. She put them on speakerphone, so that both people answering would be talking to each other.

The calls led to confusion initially, but one store ended up asking the other for help with pizza dough. The woman kept the phone call going until each store hung up, allowing them to organize a pick up of the items needed.

“Called as a joke but ended helping them out instead,” she said.

The video quickly went viral, with hundreds taking to the comments to share their thoughts about the call.

“This is the most epic prank call ever,” one user replied.

Another asked: “Why did I just sit through a papa Johns business transaction?”

“My brain cannot comprehend that they are talking to each other on the phone through two different phone,” a third commented.

