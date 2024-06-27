Panera Bread reveals breakfast menu inspired by TikTok’s ‘Little Treat’ trend

Panera Bread is hopping on one of TikTok’s biggest trends, serving up some summertime treats with its new breakfast menu.

On TikTok, type ‘little treat’ into the search bar and you’ll be met with thousands of videos of people giving themselves a much-needed serotonin boost, grabbing a cookie or an iced latte.

Panera Bread is jumping on this trend and calling their new breakfast menu, ‘The Big Treat Menu’, giving you a more substantial-sized treat for your efforts.

Panera Bread The new sandwiches are here to satisfy your breakfast cravings

The new menu drops on June 28, ready for the summer season, and features six new items. These include:

Bacon Double Take: This sandwich doubles the bacon inside a traditional Panera breakfast sandwich, along with two types of cheese for an extra layer of flavor.

Steak & Wake: Features marinated, thin-sliced steak served on Panera's artisan Ciabatta bread.

Ham, Egg & Cheese: A classic breakfast sandwich for those who like to pack a bit of extra protein into their morning.

Sausage CinnaScramble: Features a savory sausage, a scrambled egg, and melted American cheese in Panera's cinnamon roll, topped with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

CinnaScramble: Contains scrambled eggs and melted American cheese on a hot cinnamon roll and topped with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Panera Bread The new CinaTops make the perfect sweet treat

If you’re looking for something a little sweeter to indulge in along with your morning coffee, then Panera’s got you covered. The chain is also releasing limited edition CinaTops.

CinaTops feature the brand’s classic cinnamon rolls but topped with icing along with your favorite bakery item. For their toppings, customers can choose from Candy Cookie, Choco Chipper Cookie, or Fudgy Brownie.

The CinaTops will start at $4.79 each, and will be available while supplies last, so make sure to grab yours.

Panera isn’t the only fast food brand dropping a new menu ready for the summer season. Sonic just dropped six new beverages ready to quench your thirst.